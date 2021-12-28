(@FahadShabbir)

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 1,864 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 400,560 as of Monday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry reported six new COVID-19-related deaths and 404 recoveries, bringing the national counts to 6,904 and 353,391 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has administered 10,869,696 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, and Tunisia.