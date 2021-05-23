ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Ethiopia has registered 381 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 268,901 as of Saturday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said eight new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4,068.

The East African country reported 1,600 more recoveries, taking the national count to 227,080.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 37,751 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 513 are said to be under severe health conditions.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total confirmed cases.