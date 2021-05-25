ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 306 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 269,500 as of Monday evening, the country's health ministry said.

Eight new deaths were reported, bringing the national death toll to 4,084, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the East African country reported 2,027 more recoveries, taking the national count to 230,784.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous country, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 34,630 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 485 are said to be under severe health conditions.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total confirmed cases.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.