Ethiopia's COVID-19 Cases Near 290,000

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:50 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 688 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 289,962 as of Monday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry reported 11 new COVID-19-induced deaths and 218 more recoveries during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 4,489 and total recoveries to 265,589.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 19,882 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 434 are under severe health conditions.

Amid the national push for vaccination, the East African country has so far administered a total of 2,314,394 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

