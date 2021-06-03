UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia's COVID-19 Cases Pass 272,000

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases pass 272,000

ADDIS ABABA, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 246 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 272,036 as of Wednesday evening, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, seven new deaths and 2,967 more recoveries were reported across the country, bringing the national counts to 4,178 and 242,442 respectively, the ministry said.

Currently, the East African nation has 25,414 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 377 are under severe health conditions.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous country, has so far reported the largest number of cases in the East African region.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of the continent's total confirmed cases.

Ethiopia is among the countries worst hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia Tunisia South Africa Morocco From

Recent Stories

UAE, Luxembourg form joint economic committee, fir ..

26 minutes ago

PSL 6: The remaining matches will start from June ..

32 minutes ago

3D Bioprinting Solutions Wants to Conduct Animal E ..

29 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

29 minutes ago

EU court raps Germany for dirty air in cities

29 minutes ago

IRSA releases 235,900 cusecs water

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.