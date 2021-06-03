ADDIS ABABA, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 246 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 272,036 as of Wednesday evening, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, seven new deaths and 2,967 more recoveries were reported across the country, bringing the national counts to 4,178 and 242,442 respectively, the ministry said.

Currently, the East African nation has 25,414 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 377 are under severe health conditions.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous country, has so far reported the largest number of cases in the East African region.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of the continent's total confirmed cases.

Ethiopia is among the countries worst hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.