UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia's COVID-19 Cases Pass 275,600

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases pass 275,600

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Ethiopia registered 99 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 275,601 as of Thursday evening, according to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, four more deaths and 642 new recoveries from the disease were reported, taking the national counts to 4,296 and 257,429, respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 13,874 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 185 are in severe health conditions.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia From

Recent Stories

Senate offers Fateha for FC soldiers martyred in S ..

14 minutes ago

AFP's Wuhan team wins for virus coverage

14 minutes ago

Iranian Leader Gets 1st Dose of Domestic COVID Vac ..

14 minutes ago

Jailed Belarus activist moved to house arrest: opp ..

19 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan reports 875 new COVID-19 cases

19 minutes ago

Academicians tasked to formulate syllabus for tran ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.