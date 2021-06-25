ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Ethiopia registered 99 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 275,601 as of Thursday evening, according to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, four more deaths and 642 new recoveries from the disease were reported, taking the national counts to 4,296 and 257,429, respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 13,874 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 185 are in severe health conditions.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total.