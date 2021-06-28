ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 54 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 275,935 as of Sunday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said five new deaths and 553 more recoveries were reported on Sunday, bringing the national death toll to 4,314 and total recoveries to 259,044.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has 12,575 active COVID-19 cases, of whom 156 are under severe health conditions.

Figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 6 percent of Africa's total.

Ethiopia is among the countries the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia.