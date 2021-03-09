UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia's COVID-19 Cases Top 167,000

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases top 167,000

ADDIS ABABA, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health on Tuesday evening reported 995 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 167,133.

Meanwhile, 13 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total death toll to 2,442, said the ministry.

With 139 more recoveries registered, the total recoveries rose to 138,639, it said.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.

The country has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East African region.

The Ethiopian government recently started a campaign to encourage face mask wearing in public as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures so as to contain the spread of the virus.

Ethiopia has so far conducted 2,184,745 COVID-19 tests, including 6,342 new ones during the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

It is one of the African countries which have conducted the most COVID-19 tests, mainly next to South Africa and Morocco, according to recent figures from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Tunisia South Africa Morocco From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 54 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

3 minutes ago

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconc ..

15 minutes ago

Minister of Information & Broadcasting bringing Di ..

22 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 9, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.