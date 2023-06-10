UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma Sets New Men's 3,000m Steeplechase World Record

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma sets new men's 3,000m steeplechase world record

Paris, June 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma smashed a 19-year-old world record in the men's 3,000m steeplechase at the Diamond League meeting in Paris on Friday.

Girma, twice a silver medallist at the world championships and once at the Olympics, clocked 7min 52.11sec, shattering the previous best of 7:53.63 set by Kenyan-born Qatari Saif Saaeed Shaheen in Brussels in 2004.

"I'm feeling so happy. Happy and very proud," Girma said. "I felt so fast during the race, so confident. The world record is not a surprise, I planned to beat it tonight in Paris.

It's a result of a full determination." It was a third world record on a remarkable night of racing in the French capital after Kenyan Faith Kipyegon broke the women's 5,000m mark and Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen sliced four and a half seconds off the record for the rarely-run men's 2 miles.

Girma, 22, completely dominated the race, finishing 17 seconds ahead of second-placed Ryuji Miura, who set a new Japanese record of 8:09.91. Daniel Arce of Spain was third in 8:10.63.

As with the other records, Girma was aided by Wavelight technology, the infield lights which help runners pace their race.

Related Topics

World Technology Brussels Paris Spain Women Silver Olympics National University Best Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfils all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

9 hours ago
 Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

Minor boy crushed to death in road mishap

9 hours ago
 Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: ..

Accused of May 9 tragedy to be brought to justice: Caretaker minister

9 hours ago
 UAE bank investments at all-time-high of AED548.5 ..

UAE bank investments at all-time-high of AED548.5 bn in March

9 hours ago
 Spanish Police Announce Arrest of 25 Football Fans ..

Spanish Police Announce Arrest of 25 Football Fans for Murder, Drug Trafficking

9 hours ago
 Clean green campaign to be expanded in whole city: ..

Clean green campaign to be expanded in whole city: DC

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.