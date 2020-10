Valencia, Spain, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey set a new women's 5,000m world record of 14 minutes 6.65 seconds in Valencia on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old lowered the previous mark of 14min 11.15 held by her compatriot Tirunesh Dibaba since 2008 by over four seconds.