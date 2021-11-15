(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :With thousands of people dead, two million displaced and mounting fears of a rebel march on Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's war threatens to unleash instability across the fragile East African region even as envoys scramble to end the year-long conflict.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed the worry felt by many when he warned Friday that a failure to strike a deal "would lead to the implosion of Ethiopia and spill over into other countries in the region".

"That would be disastrous for the Ethiopian people and also for countries in the region," said Blinken, who is due to arrive this week in Kenya, one of many neighbouring countries concerned by a refugee crisis sparked by the war.

Tens of thousands of Ethiopians have already fled westward into Sudan, further straining the troubled relationship between the two nations.

Ties hit a new low in August when Khartoum recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia after Abiy's government spurned Sudan's offer to help resolve the conflict.

Although Ethiopia's relationship with Kenya has traditionally been much friendlier, fears of a refugee influx have cast a shadow in Nairobi as well.

Kenya this month announced plans to tighten security along its northern border with Ethiopia, with the police urging locals to report any sightings of undocumented immigrants.

Northern Kenya is already home to two refugee camps that together house more than 400,000 people -- one of the world's largest such settlements.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been closely involved in regional mediation efforts and made a surprise visit to Ethiopia on Sunday, has described the war as a "tragic internecine crisis" and urged the parties to lay down their arms.

"No one can do this for them, no amount of intervention and persuasion will work if they themselves lack the political will to end this crisis," Kenyatta said earlier this month.

Nonetheless, he ordered security agencies to "heighten surveillance" across the country at a National Security Council meeting last week, his office said.