Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The ruling party of Ethiopia's Tigray region said Saturday it had fired rockets on airports in its escalating conflict with the Federal government and threatened to strike neighbouring Eritrea.

"Yesterday evening we've inflicted heavy damages on the military components of the Gondar and Bahir Dar airports," Getachew Reda, a senior member of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), said in a statement, referring to airports in a nearby region.

"We will conduct missile attacks to foil military movements in Massawa and Asmara," Getachew added, referring to cities in Eritrea.