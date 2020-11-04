UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia's World Record-breaking Gidey In Running For Athlete Of Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:41 AM

Ethiopia's world record-breaking Gidey in running for athlete of year

Paris, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey, who smashed the women's 5,000m world record in October, was among the nominees for the female World Athlete of the Year announced on Tuesday.

Gidey, 22, sliced more than four seconds off the previous mark with a time of 14min 06.62sec in a specially arranged race in the Spanish city of Valencia which featured flashing lights on the track perimeter to guide the athletes' pace.

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, who broke the men's 10,000m world record at the same meeting with a time of 26:11.00, was among the nominees for the men's award announced by World Athletics on Monday.

In a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic and deprived of the postponed Tokyo Olympics, Cheptegei also set a stunning world record at 5,000m.

Armand Duplantis was also among the leading nominees for the men's award after rewriting the pole vault record books.

Aged just 20, the Swede bettered Ukrainian great Sergey Bubka's mark by setting a new outdoor record of 6.

15m at the Rome Diamond League meeting after posting an indoor mark of 6.18m earlier in the season.

Another Ugandan, Jacob Kiplimo, who recorded a world half marathon win in a record time of 58min 49sec, is also among the men's contenders.

The women's nominees also include Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, who ran the year's fastest time for 800m time.

The winners will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2020 on December 5.

Female nominees for World Athlete of the Year Femke Bol (Netherlands), Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia), Sifan Hassan (Netherlands), Peres Jepchirchir (Kenya), Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), Laura Muir (Great Britain), Hellen Obiri (Kenya), Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela), Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica), Ababel Yeshaneh (Ethiopa) Male nominees for World Athlete of the YearDonavan Brazier (USA), Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda), Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya), Ryan Crouser (USA), Armand Duplantis (Sweden), Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda), Noah Lyles (USA), Daniel Stahl (Sweden), Johannes Vetter (Germany), Karsten Warholm (Norway)

Related Topics

USA World Norway Germany Marathon Bol Guide Rome Tokyo Male Valencia Same Ethiopia Jamaica Sweden Kenya Netherlands Venezuela Uganda October December Women 2020 Olympics Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

7 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

8 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

9 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.