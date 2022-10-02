UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia's Yehualaw Wins Women's London Marathon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

London, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw won the women's London Marathon on Sunday.

The 23-year-old crossed the line in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 17 minutes and 25 seconds which, if confirmed, would be the third fastest time in the London event.

Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second place, with Ethiopia's Alemu Megertu third.

Yehualaw's victory was all the more impressive as she appeared to trip on a speed bump with six miles to go.

Nevertheless, the women's 10 kilometre world-record holder recovered to rejoin the leading pack.

After running a mile in 5mins 11 secs, Yehualaw and Jepkosgei were out in front by themselves.

The world record for women-only races stands at 2:17:01 but Yehualaw, seemingly more concerned with winning, had no need to threaten to that mark after surging clear of Jepkosgei.

