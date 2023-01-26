UrduPoint.com

Etidal Secretary General Receives Delegation From Indonesian National Counter-Terrorism Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary-General of the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal), Dr. Mansour Al-Shammari, received the head of the Indonesian National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT), Commissioner General Boy Rafli Amar and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, which was held at Etidal's headquarters in Riyadh Wednesday, the two sides discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation and exchange experiences in the field of combating extremist ideology.

Also, the Indonesian delegation was briefed about the monitoring and analysis mechanism, the models that are built and developed within Etidal, and the most advanced technologies in this field, and listened to a detailed explanation about the Center's efforts in combating extremist ideology and its societal initiatives.

