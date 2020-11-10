EU Accuses Amazon Of Breaking Competition Law
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:00 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The European Union formally accused US giant Amazon on Tuesday of abusing its control over an online marketplace to distort competition, a breach of anti-trust rules.
Competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Brussels had informed the company of its view and would continue its investigation, while opening a second formal probe.