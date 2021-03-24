EU adopts tighter vaccine export rules

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The European Union tightened its vaccine export control mechanism on Wednesday to prevent what it sees as an unfair one-way flow of vaccines out of the bloc.

The measure could limit vaccine exports to countries like Britain which produce some of their own vaccines but do not in turn send doses to the EU.

"Accordingly, we today adopted two adjustments to the existing mechanism," European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said.