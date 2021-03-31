EU agency finds no specific age risk for AstraZeneca so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Experts probing links between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots have found no specific risk factors, including age, but are carrying out further analysis, the EU's drug regulator said Wednesday.

"At present the review has not identified any specific risk factors, such as age, gender or a previous medical history of clotting disorders, for these very rare events," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement.