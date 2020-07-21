EU agrees landmark 750-bn-euro virus 'Marshall Plan'

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :EU leaders emerged from a marathon four-day and four-night summit Tuesday to celebrate what they boasted was a historic rescue plan for economies left shattered by the coronavirus epidemic.

The 750-billion-euro ($858-billion) deal was sealed after intense negotiation that saw a threats of a French walkout and a Hungarian veto -- and fierce opposition from the Netherlands and Austria to too generous a package.

"These were of course, difficult negotiations in very difficult times for all Europeans," EU Council Chief Charles Michel, whose job was to guide the tortuous talks over more than 90 hours.

He dubbed the summit "a marathon which ended in success for all 27 member states, but especially for the people.

" The package, seen by AFP, was made possible by the crucial backing of Germany and France and includes the biggest ever joint borrowing by the 27 members of the bloc, something that had been resisted by Berlin and the so-called "frugal" northern states for generations.

The deal is a special victory for French President Emmanuel Macron who came to office in 2017 committed to strengthen the European Union, but had struggled to deliver against member states with less ambition for the seven-decade-old EU project.

"This is a historic change for Europe," Macron told reporters in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking of her relief that Europe had, in her eyes, shown itself equal to "The greatest crisis in the history of the European Union."