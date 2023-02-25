UrduPoint.com

EU Agrees New Sanctions Over Russia's War In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 08:30 AM

EU agrees new sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :The EU agreed a new round of sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion, the bloc's Swedish presidency announced.

The package -- the 10th the EU has imposed since Russia's February 24, 2022 invasion -- contains, it said, "targeted restricted measures against individuals and entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia in the war".

Final approval of the sanctions was expected early Saturday if no EU country raises a last-ditch objection.

The details on the listed individuals and entities will then be published in the European Union's official gazette.

One EU diplomat told AFP that 120 individuals and entities, and three more Russian banks, were listed.

The EU's measures echoed sanctions announced earlier Friday by the United States and by Britain, and came in the wake of a G7 statement that warned of penalties for any country abetting Russia in its war.

Another EU diplomat said the agreement on sanctions held "no compromise" to a proposal put forward to member states by the European Commission.

That proposed package promised to cut off industrial goods worth 11 billion Euros ($12 billion) to Russia and target drone producers in Iran whose unmanned aircraft containing warheads Moscow has been using to attack Ukrainian targets.

Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen had said the goods put under sanctions for Russia would include electronics and machine parts that can be used in Russian drones, missiles, helicopters and other weapons systems.

She had said that seven Iranian entities providing dual-use products to Russia were also included in the commission sanctions proposal.

The EU has already imposed nine waves of unprecedented sanctions on Moscow, hitting key Russian exports like oil in a bid to cut Russian President Vladimir Putin's war chest.

Several EU diplomats had told AFP that complaints from Poland had slowed down agreement on the latest sanctions because Warsaw had viewed them as insufficient.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Friday, as he visited Kyiv before the EU sanctions agreement was announced, that the proposals from Brussels were "too soft, too weak".

Related Topics

Drone Attack Prime Minister Exports Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia European Union Oil Brussels Warsaw Vladimir Putin Poland United States February From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category ..

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category 2022

8 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new techno ..

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new technologies on defence, security in ..

9 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution Requesting Info on Ukraine Ai ..

9 hours ago
 EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against ..

EU Fails to Agree on 10th Sanction Package Against Russia for 3rd Consecutive Da ..

9 hours ago
 Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelensky ..

Germany, France, UK Offer Defense Pact to Zelenskyy Amid Push for Peace Talks - ..

9 hours ago
 Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for Engla ..

Harry Brook's 'special gifts' paying off for England

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.