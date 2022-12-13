UrduPoint.com

EU Agrees On 'carbon Mechanism' At Borders For Industrial Imports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 12:30 PM

EU agrees on 'carbon mechanism' at borders for industrial imports

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :EU member states announced on Tuesday the adoption of a mechanism that would bring the bloc's industrial imports under environmental standards by charging for the carbon emissions linked to their production.

Known as the "Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism" (CBAM), the agreement will cover industrial imports from the regional bloc's 27 member states, targeting the highest polluting products first.

"CBAM will be a crucial pillar of European climate policies," said Mohammed Chahim, a member of the European Parliament from the Netherlands, in a statement released by the parliament.

"It is one of the only mechanisms we have to incentivise our trading partners to decarbonise their manufacturing industry." He added that it will allow the EU to "apply the 'polluter pays' principle to our industry".

The agreement will initially cover a number of specific products in carbon-intensive sectors, including steel, cement, fertilisers, aluminium, electricity and hydrogen, the European Council said.

Indirect emissions would also be included in the regulation, it added.

This means that in practice, the importer will have to declare the emissions directly linked to the production process, and if these exceed the European standard, acquire an "emission certificate" at the price of CO2 in the European Union.

If a carbon market exists in the exporting country, it will only pay the difference.

Under the provisional agreement member states came to on Tuesday, a test period for the agreement will begin in October 2023, during which importing companies will have to report their carbon emission obligations.

The timetable for the actual implementation of the scheme, which will be gradual, will depend on further talks later this week on the rest of the EU's carbon market reform.

"The new bill will be the first of its kind," the European Parliament said in a statement, adding that it was designed to comply with World Trade Organization rules in order to push back on accusations of protectionism.

"This mechanism promotes the import of goods by non-EU businesses into the EU which fulfil the high climate standards applicable in the 27 EU member states," said Jozef Sikela, the Czech Republic's minister of industry and trade.

"This will ensure a balanced treatment of such imports and is designed to encourage our partners in the world to join the EU's climate efforts."

Related Topics

World Electricity Import Parliament European Union Price Czech Republic Netherlands October Border Market From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

13 minutes ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

15 minutes ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

20 minutes ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

22 minutes ago
 Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most aff ..

Anti-Dengue fumigation Drive completed in most affected Sindh Districts

52 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to PM's son Suleman She ..

IHC grants protective bail to PM's son Suleman Shehbaz

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.