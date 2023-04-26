UrduPoint.com

EU Agrees On New Law Requiring Use Of Sustainable Fuels In Aviation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 02:50 PM

EU agrees on new law requiring use of sustainable fuels in aviation

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :EU institutions agreed late Tuesday on a new law obliging the aviation industry to use more sustainable fuels from 2025.

The European Commission welcomed on Wednesday in a statement that the negotiators of the European Parliament and the Council of the EU reached an agreement on its proposal.

"The new rules will help decarbonize the aviation sector by requiring fuel suppliers to blend sustainable aviation fuels with kerosene in increasing amounts from 2025," the European Commission said.

Aviation fuel suppliers will be bound to blend in at least 2% of sustainable fuel to kerosene, and gradually increase its proportion to 70% by 2050.

The law will also demand aircraft operators change their tanking practices and only load the necessary amount for the flight before departure at airports to avoid extra emissions.

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU have yet to officially adopt the legislation but it will only be a formality after their agreement.

Related Topics

Parliament From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Sing ..

ADSB to participate at upcoming IMDEX 2023 in Singapore

4 minutes ago
 'No compromise to be made on provision of best fac ..

'No compromise to be made on provision of best facilities to Pakistani pilgrims ..

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track develop ..

Finance Minister directs CDA to fast track development projects for overseas Pak ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th April 2023

6 hours ago
 EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukraini ..

EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.