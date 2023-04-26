EU agrees on new law requiring use of sustainable fuels in aviation

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :EU institutions agreed late Tuesday on a new law obliging the aviation industry to use more sustainable fuels from 2025.

The European Commission welcomed on Wednesday in a statement that the negotiators of the European Parliament and the Council of the EU reached an agreement on its proposal.

"The new rules will help decarbonize the aviation sector by requiring fuel suppliers to blend sustainable aviation fuels with kerosene in increasing amounts from 2025," the European Commission said.

Aviation fuel suppliers will be bound to blend in at least 2% of sustainable fuel to kerosene, and gradually increase its proportion to 70% by 2050.

The law will also demand aircraft operators change their tanking practices and only load the necessary amount for the flight before departure at airports to avoid extra emissions.

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU have yet to officially adopt the legislation but it will only be a formality after their agreement.