EU agrees Russia sanctions over Navalny poisoning

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The EU on Wednesday agreed to impose sanctions against six people and one entity over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny with a Novichok nerve agent, diplomats told AFP.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved the sanctions after France and Germany proposed measures last week, saying Russia was responsible for the poisoning of Navalny.

In line with usual EU practice, those targeted by the sanctions will not be named until the measures take legal effect on Thursday.