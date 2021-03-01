UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Agrees Sanctions On Four Senior Russian Officials

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:40 PM

EU agrees sanctions on four senior Russian officials

Brussels, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :EU member states on Monday approved sanctions to be slapped on four senior Russian justice and law enforcement officials involved in the detention of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Diplomatic sources told AFP the Names would be published in the bloc's official journal on Tuesday, after envoys from member states approved the list of targets drawn up by Brussels.

According to two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, the targeted Russians are: Alexander Kalashnikov, Federal prisons administrator; Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Investigative Committee of Russia; Igor Krasnov, prosecutor general; and Viktor Zolotov, director of the National Guard.

The four are the first individuals to be targeted under the EU's new human rights sanctions regime, which came into effect in December.

They will be banned from travelling to the EU and any assets held there will be frozen.

Navalny was jailed last month after returning to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent months recovering from a poisoning with a banned nerve agent he blames on Putin. The Kremlin denies it was behind the attack.

The imprisoning of Putin's best-known opponent sparked nationwide protests that saw thousands of demonstrators detained and triggered calls in the West for Navalny's release -- calls now backed by EU sanctions.

Last week, Russia's foreign ministry dismissed the sanctions decision and said they were prepared under a "far-fetched pretext", accusing Brussels of bowing to "anti-Russian stereotypes".

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Germany Brussels Vladimir Putin December From

Recent Stories

A mesmerizing dance performance by the dance exper ..

13 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism intensifies efforts to promote city ..

31 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

46 minutes ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.