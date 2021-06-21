EU agrees sanctions on key Belarus sectors: diplomats

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :EU foreign ministers on Monday approved sanctions against key sectors of the Belarusian economy, diplomats said, as the bloc ratchets up pressure after the forced landing of an airliner.

The sanctions -- set to be formally adopted in the coming days -- will target major sources of revenue for President Alexander Lukashenko's regime including fertiliser exports and petrochemicals, two European diplomats told AFP.