UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Agrees Sanctions On Key Belarus Sectors: Diplomats

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 03:10 PM

EU agrees sanctions on key Belarus sectors: diplomats

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :EU foreign ministers on Monday approved sanctions against key sectors of the Belarusian economy, diplomats said, as the bloc ratchets up pressure after the forced landing of an airliner.

The sanctions -- set to be formally adopted in the coming days -- will target major sources of revenue for President Alexander Lukashenko's regime including fertiliser exports and petrochemicals, two European diplomats told AFP.

Related Topics

Exports

Recent Stories

Serbia’s Mitic wins first Women’s Kayak Challe ..

11 minutes ago

World Refugee Day: OIC Calls for Global Solidarity ..

11 minutes ago

Court allows interim bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza ..

19 minutes ago

Islamabad police launch helpline, set up desk to l ..

35 minutes ago

No safe heavens for Talibans in Pakistan, says Sha ..

1 hour ago

US should find political solution before leaving A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.