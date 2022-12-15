UrduPoint.com

EU Agrees To Grant Kosovo Visitors Visa-free Travel

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :European Union member states and the EU parliament agreed Wednesday on a plan to allow visitors from Kosovo to enter the bloc without visas.

Statements from parliament and the European Council said new rules allowing two 90 day visits a year would go into effect before January 1, 2024.

The long sought-after deal came on the same day as leaders from Kosovo -- which is recognised as a state by all but five EU members -- applied to join the bloc.

Kosovo is the last of the six countries in the Western Balkans to not have an EU visa waiver, and the only one whose membership bid has yet to be accepted.

"This is a very important moment for its European future," said Dutch MEP Thijs Reuten, who led the parliament's team in the rules negotiations.

"Finally, Kosovars will be able to travel to the EU for holidays, family visits and business trips without having to apply for a visa." The European Council, which represents member states, said more steps remain but the rule would come into force with the new European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS).

"And in any case no later than 1 January 2024," the statement added.

Related Topics

Business Parliament Holidays European Union Same January Visa Family All From

Recent Stories

CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' ai ..

CM Balochistan announces to set up 'think tank' aimed in reforming education sec ..

few seconds
 Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years ..

Istanbul's Opposition Mayor Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison for Insulting Offic ..

2 seconds ago
 Study explains surprise surge in methane during pa ..

Study explains surprise surge in methane during pandemic lockdown

3 seconds ago
 Finland's Inflation at 9.1% in November Year-on-Ye ..

Finland's Inflation at 9.1% in November Year-on-Year, Record High Since 1983

5 seconds ago
 Peru declares state of emergency as ousted leader ..

Peru declares state of emergency as ousted leader remains in prison

10 seconds ago
 Donald Trump to Make 'Major Announcement' on Thurs ..

Donald Trump to Make 'Major Announcement' on Thursday

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.