UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Aims To Improve Competitiveness In Financial Sector

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 04:50 PM

EU aims to improve competitiveness in financial sector

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The European Commission adopted a new Digital Finance Package on Thursday, which aims to boost Europe's competitiveness and innovation in the financial sector.

The new package consists of several strategies and proposals, including substance that provides legal clarity on crypto-assets and paves the way for Europe to become a global standard-setter, the commission said in a statement.

It said the package will give consumers more choice and opportunities in financial services and modern payments, while at the same time ensuring consumer protection and financial stability.

European Commission Executive Vice-President for an Economy that works for People, Valdis Dombrovskis, said the new plan aims to embrace the digital transformation proactively.

"An innovative digital single market for finance will benefit Europeans and will be key to Europe's economic recovery by offering better financial products for consumers and opening up new funding channels for companies," he said in the statement.

By making rules safer and more digital-friendly for consumers, the Commission hopes the package would boost responsible innovation in the EU's financial sector, especially for highly innovative digital start-ups, while mitigating potential risks related to investor protection, money laundering and cyber-crime.

The strategy is also supposed to bring safe, fast and reliable payment services to European citizens and businesses and will make it easier for consumers to pay in shops and make e-commerce transactions safely and conveniently.

Related Topics

Europe Same Money Market National University

Recent Stories

National players join domestic teams for National ..

9 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

19 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

22 minutes ago

Four injured in Paris knife attack near former off ..

3 minutes ago

S. Korea, Russia Exchange Messages to Mark 30th An ..

3 minutes ago

Any amount of alcohol use during pregnancy harmful ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.