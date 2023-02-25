EU allies cobble together Ukraine tank battalion

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Germany said Friday it would supply four extra Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, assembling with Portugal and Sweden a full battalion to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion.

The German army would send a total of 18 Leopard 2 A6 tanks to Ukraine, the defence ministry said.

Sweden announced earlier Friday it would provide the Ukrainian armed forces with "around 10" Leopard 2 A5 tanks, a predecessor to the A6.

Following Stockholm's announcement, Germany said it was "now able to provide a mixed Ukrainian battalion together with our Swedish and Portuguese partners".

A Ukrainian tank battalion numbers 31 units.

After weeks of mounting pressure, Berlin in January agreed to send its own tanks to Ukraine and to approve the re-export of German-made Leopards to Ukraine.

Germany originally hoped to assemble a full battalion of the more modern Leopard 2 A6 tanks.

But allies have been slow to come forward with their own contributions, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz urging them to send tanks "now".

"We have decided to deliver Swedish Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a news conference marking the first anniversary of the war on Friday.

Defence minister Pal Jonson said Sweden intended to send "around 10" tanks.

Kristersson also announced that Sweden would be delivering IRIS-T and HAWK anti-air missile systems to Ukraine.

The German and Swedish tank announcements came a day after Finland said it would send three of its Leopard 2 tanks.

Poland on Friday announced that four of its Leopard 2 tanks had reached Ukraine and that it would send more "in a few days."Earlier this month, Portugal said it was able to deliver three Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine in March.