EU and AstraZeneca settle vaccine supply dispute out of court

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The European Union and UK-based drugs giant AstraZeneca announced Friday that they had reached a settlement in a dispute over a shortfall in coronavirus vaccine deliveries.

The agreement will see the firm deliver the rest of the 300 million doses it promised under contracts with the EU before the end of March 2022, and brings to an end a battle in the Belgian courts.