UrduPoint.com

EU And AstraZeneca Settle Vaccine Supply Dispute Out Of Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 01:50 PM

EU and AstraZeneca settle vaccine supply dispute out of court

Brussels, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The European Union and UK-based drugs giant AstraZeneca announced Friday that they had reached a settlement in a dispute over a shortfall in coronavirus vaccine deliveries.

The agreement will see the firm deliver the rest of the 300 million doses it promised under contracts with the EU before the end of March 2022, and brings to an end a battle in the Belgian courts.

Related Topics

Drugs European Union March Agreement Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Talibans close to form new government in Afghanist ..

Talibans close to form new government in Afghanistan

13 seconds ago
 Punjab shuts down schools amid worsening situation ..

Punjab shuts down schools amid worsening situation of COVID-19

30 minutes ago
 Floating Dutch cow farm aims to curb climate impac ..

Floating Dutch cow farm aims to curb climate impact

37 minutes ago
 Govt spent Rs 4.979 bln on agriculture uplift proj ..

Govt spent Rs 4.979 bln on agriculture uplift projects under NAEP

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges international effort to help Afghan ..

Pakistan urges international effort to help Afghanistan

38 minutes ago
 PAC examines highlighted audit paras of FBR

PAC examines highlighted audit paras of FBR

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.