UrduPoint.com

EU Announces $220M In Additional Aid To Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

EU announces $220M in additional aid to Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The European Union on Thursday allocated another €205 million ($220 million) in humanitarian assistance for Ukraine "in light of the soaring humanitarian needs," it announced on Wednesday.

The new addition brings the bloc's total humanitarian aid contribution to over €700 million in response to Russia's war on Ukraine.

"In this moment of crisis, our duty is to stand by the most vulnerable," said EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic. "With this funding our humanitarian partners are providing food, water, healthcare, shelter, protection and cash assistance." Lenarcic, who visited the Ukrainian city of Irpin to meet humanitarian organizations and high level government officials to help coordinate EU's response on the ground, said he was "deeply shocked about the atrocities committed here." "Civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be a target, never, nowhere. Again, I most strongly condemn the deliberate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure," he tweeted.

The 27 member states, as well as Türkiye, Norway and North Macedonia, have carried out the "largest ever mobilization" of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to enable aid into Ukraine, the statement said.

In addition to the financial humanitarian aid, they provided more than 38,000 tons of aid, such as first aid kits, food, protective clothing, fire trucks, mobile hospitals, and energy supplies for a total value of €373 million.

Over 14 million people had to flee their homes in Ukraine since the beginning of the war in February, of which almost 7 million people have crossed the border to neighboring countries.

According to the UN, up to 15.7 million people require humanitarian assistance in the country. Tons of Ukrainian and Russian grains and oil seeds remain shut in due to the military conflict, causing global shortages and price hikes. Russia, which is accused of using food as a weapon, says Western sanctions are to blame for the food shortages.

Related Topics

Fire United Nations Ukraine Water Russia Mobile Norway European Union Oil Price Macedonia February Border Government Million Weapon

Recent Stories

PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

21 minutes ago
 Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

3 hours ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

3 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

4 hours ago
 Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministe ..

Within the framework of the Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the C ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.