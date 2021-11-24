EU anti-graft probe gets first conviction in Slovakia

(@FahadShabbir)

Bratislava, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A Slovak court has issued the first conviction from an investigation by the newly-created European Public Prosecutor's Office in a case involving attempted fraud of EU funds, the court said on Wednesday.

The former mayor of Prosacov, a village in eastern Slovakia, who was referred to only as "J.S." in official court papers, pleaded guilty to falsifying documents to obtain EU funds illegally.

The mayor committed "the crime of harming the financial interests of the European Union", court spokeswoman Katarina Kudjakova told AFP.

The EPPO, which became operational in June, said in a statement "the total damage that could have been caused is more than 93,000 Euros ($105,000)".

In its ruling on Monday, the court imposed a three-year suspended sentence against the former mayor, who is also banned from holding public office for five years.

The judgment is final and cannot be appealed, the court said.

The EPPO is based in Luxembourg and led by Laura Codruta Kovesi, a former Romanian anti-corruption chief who has vowed to probe the "powerful" and "dangerous".