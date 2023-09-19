EU appoints new research commissioner

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The Council of the European Union appointed on Tuesday Bulgarian economist Iliana Ivanova as the new EU commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth.

EU affairs ministers, who are meeting in Brussels, approved the appointment of Iliana Ivanova (Bulgaria) as a new European commissioner, by "common accord with the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen," the council announced in a statement.

Ivanova takes over the portfolio of innovation, research, culture, education and youth from Marya Gabriel who resigned in May to become Bulgaria's foreign affairs minister.

The European Parliament gave the green light for Ivanova's nomination last week.

Ivanova was a member of the European Court of Auditors between 2013 and 2023, and an EU lawmaker between 2009 and 2013.