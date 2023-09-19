Open Menu

EU Appoints New Research Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

EU appoints new research commissioner

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The Council of the European Union appointed on Tuesday Bulgarian economist Iliana Ivanova as the new EU commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth.

EU affairs ministers, who are meeting in Brussels, approved the appointment of Iliana Ivanova (Bulgaria) as a new European commissioner, by "common accord with the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen," the council announced in a statement.

Ivanova takes over the portfolio of innovation, research, culture, education and youth from Marya Gabriel who resigned in May to become Bulgaria's foreign affairs minister.

The European Parliament gave the green light for Ivanova's nomination last week.

Ivanova was a member of the European Court of Auditors between 2013 and 2023, and an EU lawmaker between 2009 and 2013.

Related Topics

Education Parliament European Union Brussels Bulgaria May From Court

Recent Stories

SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villag ..

SEC reviews report of Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department

2 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after month-long ..

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Lahore after month-long stay in London

2 hours ago
 Pakistan sees sharp rise in registered voters, cla ..

Pakistan sees sharp rise in registered voters, claims ECP

2 hours ago
 Diplomatic crisis escalates: India expels Canadian ..

Diplomatic crisis escalates: India expels Canadian diplomat amidst allegations o ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital cus ..

Abu Dhabi ports achieves 37% growth in digital customs transactions in H1 2023: ..

4 hours ago
 UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on co ..

UNGA session to help Pakistan present stance on core global issues: Munir Akram

5 hours ago
Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at ..

Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA Session beginning today

5 hours ago
 Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakist ..

Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

9 hours ago
 Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

17 hours ago
 UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous