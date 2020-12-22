EU approves first coronavirus vaccine

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The EU finally gave the green light for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday, paving the way for the first inoculations to start across 27 countries just days after Christmas.

The decision was rushed through under pressure from European governments after Britain and the United States authorised the jab weeks earlier.

The European Medicines Agency recommended the vaccine developed by US pharma giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech for use, and the European Commission formally approved it hours later.

The EMA added that the vaccine would "very likely" be effective against a new strain of the disease spreading through Britain.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said vaccinations would start across the EU on December 27, adding that the vaccine was a "true European success story".

"This is a very good way to end this difficult year and finally start turning the page on Covid-19," von der Leyen said in Brussels.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said the decision allowed a "road out of the crisis" while Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the EMA decision "is the news we have been waiting for".