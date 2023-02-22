EU asylum claims soar to seven-year high

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Asylum applications in the EU jumped last year after Covid travel curbs were lifted, surging 50 percent over 2021 to the highest level since a 2016 influx of refugees.

The preliminary data, from the EU Agency for Asylum (EUAA), showed there were nearly one million asylum claims lodged in 2022 in the bloc's 27 member states plus Switzerland and Norway.

Syrians and Afghans were the two main nationalities seeking protection in Europe, together accounting for a quarter of the claims.

Migrants from Turkey, Venezuela, Colombia, Bangladesh and Georgia were the next biggest groups, though in smaller numbers.

Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion mostly did not come under the asylum data as they benefit from a separate EU temporary protection regime introduced in March 2022, which gives automatic protection after registration.

According to the EU statistics agency Eurostat, four million Ukrainians took up protected status and only two percent applied for asylum.