UrduPoint.com

EU, Australia Trade Talks Postponed Amid Subs Row

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 08:50 AM

EU, Australia trade talks postponed amid subs row

Sydney, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :A long-planned round of Australia-EU free trade talks have been postponed, a European official confirmed Friday, after fury over Canberra's decision to cancel a major French submarine contract.

"The FTA trade round has been postponed for a month until November," an EU official in Canberra told AFP, throwing the future of the far-reaching pact into doubt.

Australia last month abruptly cancelled a multibillion-dollar contract for 12 French submarines, opting to buy nuclear-powered US-designed vessels instead.

The decision prompted a major diplomatic spat with one of the European Union's largest members and now appears to have hit ties with the entire bloc.

France has publicly said it can no longer trust Australia's government, accusing officials of lying and questioning whether the trade agreement can go ahead.

Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan, who was scheduled to travel to Europe for the talks, played down the decision in a statement to AFP.

"We understand the French reaction to our submarine decision but ultimately any nation must act in its national interest -- which is what Australia has done," he said.

Tehan indicated he plans to meet EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis next week to discuss what would be the 12th round of negotiations.

"We will continue preparing for the 12th round of negotiations and working towards concluding a free trade agreement that is in the interests of both Australia and the EU." The EU is Australia's third-biggest trading partner.

In 2020, the trade in goods between the two economies was valued at 36 billion Euros ($42.4 billion) and at 26 billion euros in services.

The next round of talks was due to cover areas including trade, services, investment and intellectual property rights.

Related Topics

Australia Europe European Union Canberra Buy November 2020 Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

36 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regiona ..

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regional, international stature: Anwa ..

8 hours ago
 Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed att ..

Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2 ..

9 hours ago
 AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNO ..

AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNOC Distribution board for first ..

10 hours ago
 Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunde ..

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm forecast for Balochista ..

8 hours ago
 Senate votes to avert US government shutdown befor ..

Senate votes to avert US government shutdown before midnight deadline

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.