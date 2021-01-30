EU authorises AstraZeneca vaccine: Commission chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced Friday that the AstraZeneca-Oxford University coronavirus vaccine has been authorised for the EU market, hours after the bloc's drug regulator recommended its approval.

"I expect the company to deliver the 400 million doses as agreed," von der Leyen tweeted, as a row intensifies between Brussels and AstraZeneca over a production delay.

The jab is the third vaccine to be approved for use in the 27-nation bloc after rival ones produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.