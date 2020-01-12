EU aviation agency warns against flying over Iran 'until futher notice'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The EU's air safety agency on Saturday advised airlines to avoid flying over Iran, after Tehran admitted mistakenly shooting down a passenger jet, killing 176 people.

"On the basis of all available information, the recommendation in the current security climate is that overflight of Iran at all altitudes should be avoided until further notice, as a precautionary measure," the European Aviation Safety Agency said in a statement.