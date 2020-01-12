UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Aviation Agency Warns Against Flying Over Iran 'until Futher Notice'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

EU aviation agency warns against flying over Iran 'until futher notice'

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The EU's air safety agency on Saturday advised airlines to avoid flying over Iran, after Tehran admitted mistakenly shooting down a passenger jet, killing 176 people.

"On the basis of all available information, the recommendation in the current security climate is that overflight of Iran at all altitudes should be avoided until further notice, as a precautionary measure," the European Aviation Safety Agency said in a statement.

Related Topics

Iran Tehran All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

1 hour ago

Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Wor ..

2 hours ago

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets ailing ..

3 hours ago

Balanced oil market key for stability, says Al Maz ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UNGA President

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.