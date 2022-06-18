UrduPoint.com

EU Backs Ukraine's 'European Dream' As Russia Cuts Gas Supplies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2022 | 08:00 AM

EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Europe sent a powerful symbol of solidarity with Ukraine on Friday as Brussels backed Kyiv's bid for EU candidate status -- a decision Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had "nothing against".

With the European Commission's backing, Ukraine could join the list of countries vying for membership as early as next week, when member state leaders meet at their Brussels summit.

All 27 leaders have to agree to the candidacy, but the heads of the bloc's biggest members -- France, Germany and Italy -- gave full-throated support to the idea on Thursday, on a trip to a war-torn Kyiv suburb.

On Friday, the European Commission gave formal backing to the bid, and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen made her position clear by donning a striking jacket in Ukraine's national colours.

"We all know that Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective. We want them to live with us for the European dream," she said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky immediately welcomed the decision as a "first step on the EU membership path that'll certainly bring our victory closer".

He said he expected that EU leaders would give Ukraine a "positive result" at the June 23-24 summit.

Putin said Russia had "nothing against" Ukraine joining the EU, saying it was "their sovereign decision to join economic unions or not" -- unlike the security risk he sees in Kyiv joining NATO.

But he said membership of the European Union would turn Ukraine into a "semi-colony" of the West.

Russia had earlier said the West was "manipulating" Ukraine with promises of integration.

As Brussels celebrated their breakthrough, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to Kyiv for his second visit since Russia's February 24 invasion.

Downing Street said Johnson offered to launch a major training operation for Ukrainian forces, to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days and "change the equation of the war".

Each Ukrainian soldier would spend three weeks on the British training course, learning combat tactics, basic medical skills, cybersecurity and counter explosive tactics.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe France European Union Visit Germany Brussels Vladimir Putin Italy February June All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Govt allocates Rs 105 billion for construction of ..

Govt allocates Rs 105 billion for construction of dams: Khursheed Shah

11 hours ago
 Completion of FATF action plans by Pakistan great ..

Completion of FATF action plans by Pakistan great achievement: COAS

11 hours ago
 Amazon killers acted alone: Brazil police

Amazon killers acted alone: Brazil police

11 hours ago
 EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts ..

EU backs Ukraine's 'European dream' as Russia cuts gas supplies

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.