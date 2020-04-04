UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Backs US Plan For Venezuela Transitional Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:10 AM

EU backs US plan for Venezuela transitional government

Brussels, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The European Union on Saturday welcomed a US plan for a transitional government in Venezuela and subsequent lifting of economic sanctions.

Washington last month suggested that both hard left President Nicolas Maduro and his rival Juan Guaido -- previously backed by the US -- step aside in favour of a transitional administration made up of members of both their parties.

The shift in US tactics came as fears grow that the coronavirus pandemic will spread rapidly both inside and from Venezuela, an oil-wealthy nation now crumbling in an economic crisis.

"The European Union takes positive note of the Democratic Transition Framework on Venezuela proposed by the United States," the EU's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell said in a statement on behalf of all 27 members of the bloc.

"The US proposal goes in the EU line of proposing a peaceful way out of the crisis through a negotiated path to a democratic government, which is now more needed than ever.

" If Washington's plan is fully implemented, the United States and EU would lift sanctions, including sweeping US restrictions on Venezuela's key export of oil.

The IMF and other international lenders would be invited to plan economic relief for Venezuela, from which millions have fled as they face dire shortages of food and other necessities.

But Maduro has repeatedly ruled out ceding power and his government quickly rejected the framework, which is similar to a proposal put forward last year by Guaido in failed Norwegian-brokered talks.

In a statement, Maduro's government rejected the EU's position, saying it was merely a tactic to bring the "old coup plan to fruition".

Venezuela "calls upon the EU member states to respect the sovereignty of the Venezuelan people and reminds them that, since they are signatories to the Charter of the United Nations, the least they can do is to respect its goals and its principles", the statement said.

Related Topics

IMF United Nations Washington European Union Oil United States Venezuela All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patien ..

8 hours ago

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

8 hours ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

9 hours ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

9 hours ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

10 hours ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.