EU bans broadcasts of Russian state media RT, Sputnik

Brussels, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The European Union on Wednesday banned broadcasts of Russian state media RT and Sputnik as part of a sweeping package of sanctions over President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"Today, we are taking an important step against Putin's manipulation operation and turning off the tap for Russian state-controlled media in the EU," the bloc's foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell said in a statement.