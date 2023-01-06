UrduPoint.com

EU Bans Import Of Fishery Products From Cameroon

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISTANBUL, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The European Commission has identified Cameroon as a "non-cooperating country," banning import of seafood caught in waters of the Central African country.

"The Commission decided to identify Cameroon as a non-cooperating country in the fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, giving it a so-called 'red card'," the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

"From now onwards EU Member States shall refuse the importation of fishery products from Cameroon even when accompanied by catch certificates validated by the national authorities," it continued.

The IUU fishing is "one of the most serious threats" to the sustainable exploitation of living aquatic resources, the commission said, adding that it has a "zero-tolerance approach" towards it.

Cameroon is one of four non-EU countries that are currently on the Commission's "red card" list, alongside Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Comoros, and Cambodia.

