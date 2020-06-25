EU Body Recommends Authorising Remdesivir To Treat Coronavirus
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 06:00 PM
The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The European Medicines Agency said Thursday it has recommended authorising the use of anti-viral drug remdesivir to treat the new coronavirus.
"Remdesivir is the first medicine against COVID-19 to be recommended for authorisation in the EU," the agency said, adding that the recommendation still needs approval from the European Commission.