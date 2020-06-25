UrduPoint.com
EU Body Recommends Use Of Remdesivir To Treat Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The European Medicines Agency said Thursday it has recommended authorising the use of the anti-viral drug remdesivir to treat the new coronavirus.

"Remdesivir is the first medicine against COVID-19 to be recommended for authorisation in the EU," the agency said.

It said the recommendation still needs approval from the European Commission, which is due to make a decision in the coming week.

At least two major US studies have shown that remdesivir can reduce the duration of hospital stays for COVID-19 patients.

Washington authorised the emergency use of the medicine -- which was originally intended as a treatment for Ebola -- on May 1, followed by several Asian nations including Japan and South Korea.

EMA's human medicines committee said it has recommended granting a conditional marketing authorisation to remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents from 12 years of age who are suffering pneumonia and require extra oxygen.

