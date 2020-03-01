EU border agency on 'high alert', deploys extra staff to Greece

Brussels, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The EU's border protection agency Frontex said Sunday it is on "high alert" on borders with Turkey as thousands of migrants seek to enter the bloc, adding it is deploying support to Greece.

"We...

have raised the alert level for all borders with Turkey to high," the Frontex spokeswoman said in a statement to AFP, adding: "We have received a request from Greece for additional support. We have already taken steps to redeploy to Greece technical equipment and additional officers."