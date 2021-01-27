UrduPoint.com
EU Border Agency Says Suspending All Operations In Hungary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

EU border agency says suspending all operations in Hungary

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The EU border agency on Wednesday said it was suspending all operations in Hungary after a European Court of Justice ruling that heavily criticised the country's asylum system.

"Frontex has suspended all its operational activities on the ground in Hungary," Chris Borowski, a spokesman for Warsaw-based Frontex, told AFP.

