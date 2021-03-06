EU border agency urged to improve transparency

Warsaw, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The EU's border agency Frontex must improve its transparency, the institution's management board said Friday after a probe into allegations of illegal migrant pushbacks on the Greece-Turkey maritime border.

A final report by a working group appointed by Frontex management -- which is made up of representatives from member states and the European Commission -- showed that the investigation proved inconclusive.

The report said no migrants were turned back in eight of the incidents examined, but added that it was not possible to clarify the details of five other instances of alleged rights violations.

The management board said in a statement Friday it "notes with concern that the reporting systems currently in place are not systematically applied, do not allow the agency to have a clear picture of the facts relating to (potential) serious incidents and do not allow for a systematic analysis of fundamental rights concerns".

Frontex "needs to make urgent improvements in this respect," the Warsaw-based agency's board added after holding an extraordinary meeting.

Pushbacks prevent asylum-seekers from making refugee claims and if practised indiscriminately against a group of migrants can constitute "refoulement", a violation of core EU human rights laws and the 1951 Geneva Convention.

Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri has been under pressure for weeks over the allegations as Frontex takes on a greater frontline role in patrolling EU borders.

MEPs and activists have called for him to resign over the operations, but he has refused to, insisting the agency is key to the fight against human trafficking.

Created in 2004, Frontex has become the first EU agency to build up a standing, uniformed force. It aims to have 10,000 border guards by 2027.

Meanwhile, the agency is also being investigated by OLAF, the independent EU corruption watchdog.