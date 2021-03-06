UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Border Agency Urged To Improve Transparency

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

EU border agency urged to improve transparency

Warsaw, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The EU's border agency Frontex must improve its transparency, the institution's management board said Friday after a probe into allegations of illegal migrant pushbacks on the Greece-Turkey maritime border.

A final report by a working group appointed by Frontex management -- which is made up of representatives from member states and the European Commission -- showed that the investigation proved inconclusive.

The report said no migrants were turned back in eight of the incidents examined, but added that it was not possible to clarify the details of five other instances of alleged rights violations.

The management board said in a statement Friday it "notes with concern that the reporting systems currently in place are not systematically applied, do not allow the agency to have a clear picture of the facts relating to (potential) serious incidents and do not allow for a systematic analysis of fundamental rights concerns".

Frontex "needs to make urgent improvements in this respect," the Warsaw-based agency's board added after holding an extraordinary meeting.

Pushbacks prevent asylum-seekers from making refugee claims and if practised indiscriminately against a group of migrants can constitute "refoulement", a violation of core EU human rights laws and the 1951 Geneva Convention.

Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri has been under pressure for weeks over the allegations as Frontex takes on a greater frontline role in patrolling EU borders.

MEPs and activists have called for him to resign over the operations, but he has refused to, insisting the agency is key to the fight against human trafficking.

Created in 2004, Frontex has become the first EU agency to build up a standing, uniformed force. It aims to have 10,000 border guards by 2027.

Meanwhile, the agency is also being investigated by OLAF, the independent EU corruption watchdog.

Related Topics

Corruption Geneva Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

Ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Power Plant next ..

9 hours ago

Hopes for UNSC action against Myanmar military cou ..

9 hours ago

Two held for kite-flying in Sialkot

9 hours ago

Biden, EC Chief Agree to Freeze Tariffs Over Aircr ..

9 hours ago

Tech glitch halts Hungary mass vaccination drive

9 hours ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.