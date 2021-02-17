UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Buys Up To 300 Million More Moderna Jabs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

EU buys up to 300 million more Moderna jabs

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The European Union has bought up to 300 million extra Covid-19 vaccine doses from US firm Moderna, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

The new deal, which she hailed as "good news", adds to the EU's vaccine stock as it strives to ramp up inoculations to meet a target of fully vaccinating 70 percent of adults by mid-September.

Related Topics

European Union From Million

Recent Stories

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

12 minutes ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

39 minutes ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

33 minutes ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

33 minutes ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

33 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.