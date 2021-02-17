EU buys up to 300 million more Moderna jabs

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :The European Union has bought up to 300 million extra Covid-19 vaccine doses from US firm Moderna, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

The new deal, which she hailed as "good news", adds to the EU's vaccine stock as it strives to ramp up inoculations to meet a target of fully vaccinating 70 percent of adults by mid-September.