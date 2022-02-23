EU Calls Emergency Summit On Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 08:30 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The EU will hold an emergency summit in Brussels late Thursday on Russia's "aggressive actions" against Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel announced in a letter to the bloc's leaders.
"It is important that we continue to be united and determined and jointly define our collective approach and actions," he said.
"Therefore, I would like to invite you for a special European Council (summit) on Thursday 24 February, which will take place in person in Brussels and start at 20:00 (1900 GMT)."