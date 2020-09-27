EU calls for 'immediate return to negotiations' over Karabakh

Brussels, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :European Council president Charles Michel called Sunday for a halt to fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani separatists over the Nagorny Karabakh region and an "immediate return to negotiations".

"Military action must stop, as a matter of urgency, to prevent a further escalation," Michel tweeted, calling for "an immediate return to negotiations, without preconditions".