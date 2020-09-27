EU Calls For 'immediate Return To Negotiations' Over Karabakh
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 07:30 PM
Brussels, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :European Council president Charles Michel called Sunday for a halt to fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani separatists over the Nagorny Karabakh region and an "immediate return to negotiations".
"Military action must stop, as a matter of urgency, to prevent a further escalation," Michel tweeted, calling for "an immediate return to negotiations, without preconditions".