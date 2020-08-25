UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Calls For 'independent, Transparent' Probe Into Navalny Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

EU calls for 'independent, transparent' probe into Navalny case

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell on Monday called on the Russian authorities to launch an "independent and transparent investigation" into the apparent poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"The European Union strongly condemns what seems to be an attempt on Mr Navalny's life," said Borrell, speaking hours after the German hospital treating the Russian campaigner said their tests indicated he had been poisoned. An investigation is "imperative" Borrell added.

Related Topics

Russia German European Union

Recent Stories

Pompeo, Netanyahu Discuss Countering Iran in Jerus ..

33 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

2 hours ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

2 hours ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

2 hours ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

2 hours ago

Dominic Raab to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.