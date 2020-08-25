EU calls for 'independent, transparent' probe into Navalny case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell on Monday called on the Russian authorities to launch an "independent and transparent investigation" into the apparent poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"The European Union strongly condemns what seems to be an attempt on Mr Navalny's life," said Borrell, speaking hours after the German hospital treating the Russian campaigner said their tests indicated he had been poisoned. An investigation is "imperative" Borrell added.